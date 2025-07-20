DHS reviewing TSA’s long-standing 3-ounce liquid restriction

DENVER — Changes could be coming to TSA's 3-ounce liquid restrictions after the agency relaxed its shoe policy earlier this month.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hinted at possible changes to the current limits earlier this week. It’s a policy that’s been in place since 2006.

Metropolitan State University aerospace science professor Jeff Price told Denver7 that enhanced screening technology is already in place at most major airports, allowing for better detection of threats.

“The standard walk-through metal detector at the time, both in 2001 and all the way up to 2006, could not detect items very well at the floor level, and certainly couldn't distinguish between explosives,” Price explained. “But now, with body imaging technology, we have the ability to do that.”

Details of the rumored changes haven't been rolled out as they are currently under review.

“Information is slow to come out on this, but part of it is maybe just increasing the amount of liquids that you could carry that also comes with some necessary proactive thinking, because that three-ounce rule was made for a reason,” Price said.

Still, Price said that if changes are eventually made to current restrictions, they may be delayed at some facilities due to technological hurdles.

As far as what is on the horizon for changes in the security process, Price says that some airports may relax the requirement to remove large electronics from your bag.

“I think what you might see even next is leaving your laptops in your suitcase, other electronics in your suitcase,” Price said.