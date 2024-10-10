Deputies discover body during search for missing person in Montrose County

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies discovered the body of a deceased person during a search for a missing person in Montrose County Wednesday.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), deputies and members of the Montrose County Sheriff's Posse were searching a property in the 71000 block of Buckhorn for a missing person when they discovered the body.

Jose Cruz Moreno Rocha, 30, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 in the 71700 block of Buckhorn Road. MCSO did not say if it was searching the property for Moreno Rocha.

The Montrose County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity and cause of death at a later time.

The sheriff's office is conducting an investigation alongside the coroner's office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the 7th Judicial District Attorney's Office. There is no threat to the public at this time, MCSO said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 970-252-4002.