Denver's winning trifecta of teams has fans celebrating as Broncos eye playoff spot

DENVER — This December, Denver is home to a trifecta of winning teams.

The Avalanche, Nuggets and Broncos are all performing at high levels, creating an electric atmosphere throughout the Mile High City.

"It's so epic to think about that, right?," said Broncos fan Jim Kalafat.

But this Sunday, all eyes are on the Broncos, where a win against Green Bay will secure a playoff spot for the team.

"I think it's going to be one heck of a game," Kalafat said. "It's going to be exciting, really exciting."

Denver7 Jim Kalafat, Broncos fan

Some fans like Nathan Smoot are watching the showdown from inside the stadium. He flew in from California for the big game.

"It's almost like being an LA fan, always winning all the time," Smoot said.

For Andra Uhl, the matchup is fostering some friendly competition with her friends from the midwest.

"Really looking forward to them beating the Packers tomorrow," Uhl said.

General Manager at Chopper's Sports Grill Jonathan Engleberg is looking forward to it too.

For his business, the success of Denver's teams means everything.

Engleberg said business is booming at his spot in Cherry Creek ever since Denver's big three started piling up wins.

Denver7 Jonathan Engleberg, GM at Chopper's Sports Grill

He's stocking up on extra kegs and chicken wings to prepare for a frenzy of fans over the next few days.

"Denver sports fans are hardcore," said Engleberg. "They are ride or die, regardless of what they're doing, but when they're winning, they are on another level."

Denver7 Chopper's Sports Grill

When asked how he keeps up with not just one winning team, but three, Engleberg had a simple answer.

"Lots of Red Bull, to be honest with you," he laughed. "It's one of those things where it's not our first rodeo, perse, and we're ready for a big weekend regardless."

With the Mile High City pulling off some magic, fans are soaking in this season of winning.

"It's electrifying knowing that you can go to these games that are right in your backyard," said Kalafat.