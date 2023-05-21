Denver’s smoky skies likely to linger into Monday

DENVER — Smoke from dozens of wildfires in Canada is likely to linger in the Denver area into the start of the work week, according to the National Weather Service.

Although gradually improving, air quality in the city and parts of the Front Range remains unhealthy, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for the Denver metro area until 4 p.m. Sunday. They are urging residents to limit driving to lessen the impact of neighboring air quality.

NWS forecasters said smoke will be slower to erode Monday and will likely be around for the day. And Tuesday is shaping up to be about the same.

Highs will reach near 80 degrees early next week with slightly lower rain chances. Another cold front will arrive next Wednesday and increase the chance of showers and storms.

The wildfires in Canada have been burning mostly in the province of Alberta, where thousands of residents have evacuated and regional officials have issued emergency alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report