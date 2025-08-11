Denver's minimum wage will be nearly $20 per hour next year

DENVER — Minimum wage workers in Denver will be making nearly $20 per hour come next year.

The City and County of Denver’s local minimum wage will increase to $19.29 from $18.81 beginning on January 1, 2026, officials with the city’s Department of Finance said last week.

The minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will be $16.27 per hour, up from $15.79 per hour in 2025, provided they earn at least $3.02 in actual tips.

The current state minimum wage is $14.81 per hour.

Denver, which already has one of the highest minimum wages in the country, will slot right behind the Seattle area, which is home to the highest minimum wage in the U.S.

These yearly increases stems from a 2019 measure, passed by Denver City Council, that ties the minimum wage to the consumer price index.

In a statement, Mayor Mike Johnston praised the hike, calling it part of his effort to make Denver more affordable and expand opportunity.

“Whether it's raising pay or lowering rent, we're committed to doing everything we can to make Denver more affordable,” Johnston said in a statement. “Our minimum wage has created new opportunities for Denver residents, and we will continue to work towards commonsense solutions that ensure wages stay high, costs stay low, and businesses stay open.”

However, some business owners cite rising labor costs as a key factor deciding to close up shop or relocate out of the city.

Earlier this year, Denver7 sat down with Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of Colorado's Restaurant Association, to better understand the reasons behind recent restaurant closures in the city.

She told Denver7 that the city’s rising minimum wage for tipped workers is a big reason for the recent string of shuttered restaurants.

"Denver's minimum wage is higher than that of New York City," Riggs said.

Colorado state law requires that any local minimum wage changes take effect on January 1, the same date adjustments are made to the statewide minimum wage.