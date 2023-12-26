Denver's Kwanzaa celebrations begin with unity, invitations for community to gather

DENVER — From now until the new year, Kwanzaa will bring together Denver residents around principles from unity to faith.

“The principles are principles that everyone can aspire to, and should,” said Deborah Sims Fard, the head of the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver.

She dusted off snow from the Grand Kinara, a large-scale candle holder, outside of the Blair Caldwell African American Library in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Tuesday night, for the start of Kwanzaa, the first candle will be lit as the community gathers around the principle of unity.

Drew Smith, Denver7 At the Grand Kinara in Denver's Five Points neighborhood one candle will be lit each night of Kwanzaa.

“Denver has a rich history of Kwanzaa,” Sims Fard said. Initially, Kwanzaa “was a home-to-home celebration,” she said. But in the mid-2000s, Opalanga Pugh started Denver’s Kwanzaa committee to plan community gatherings – a tradition carried on by Thedora Jackson, who passed away just before this year’s celebrations.

“This will be our first Kwanzaa without her," Sims Fard said. “I'm stepping into those shoes.”

Every night from now until the new year, Sims Fard hopes the community will gather for events across Denver.

“We are honoring those who have paved the way,” she said, as well as inviting new generations.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in the 1960s during the civil rights movement. The holiday focuses on cultivating and appreciating the lives of African Americans.

Each day of Kwanzaa, a candle is lit representing unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. The candles are black, red and green to represent the African American people, their struggle and their hopes for the future.

“The principles are a foundation. They're something that we can step into and believe in,” said Jawana Norris, a member of Friends of Joda, a community group centered around African dance and drums.

This week at the Denver Public Library, Norris will join her drummer, Ron Hurley, and Sarah Graham, who helps teach social justice in schools, for events celebrating each of the principles.

“We're calling this a Kwanzaa revival,” Norris said. After several years of virtual events during the pandemic, this is the first time she’s hosting community in-person again.

“I encourage you to celebrate Kwanzaa. It will help you get through life. It's the blueprint,” she said.

The first day of Kwanzaa is themed around Umoja or unity.

“We're promoting unity across all parts of who we are,” said Graham.

Graham grew up celebrating Kwanzaa. One of her favorite memories was seeing the growth of her family represented by the ears of corn set out to symbolize the children present for the ceremony. While Kwanzaa is distinctly African American, Graham said its values can be shared by everyone.

She said the principles of Kujichagulia, which means self-determination, and Nia, which means purpose, resonate with her the most. “We all have a purpose to serve in community,” she said.

“Kwanzaa is that time when we can take a break from the rest of the holidays, and really prepare our minds and our souls to really get into the next year,” Graham said.

If you'd like to join the Kwanzaa gatherings this year, here are a few in Denver:

Umoja (Unity)

Tuesday, December 26 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ford-Warren Branch Library

2825 High St, Denver, CO 80205

Grand Kinara Lighting

Tuesday, December 26 through January 1

5:30 p.m. each day of Kwanzaa

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

2401 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205

First Night Party

Tuesday, December 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

119 Park Ave W, Denver, CO 80205

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

Wednesday, December 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Virginia Village Branch Library

1500 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80222

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

Wednesday, December 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stiles African American Heritage Center

2607 Glenarm PL, Denver, CO 80205

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

Wednesday, December 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Center for African American Health

3350 Hudson St, Denver, CO 80207

Annual Senior Luncheon

Thursday, December 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zion Senior Center

5151 E 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80207

Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Thursday, December 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Blair-Caldwell Branch Library

2401 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205

Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Thursday, December 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kappa Tower Meeting Room

2160 Downing St, Denver, CO 80205

Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

Friday, December 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Park Hill Branch Library

4705 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO 80207

Kwanzaa Open Mic Poetry Set

Friday, December 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center

2836 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205

Nia (Purpose) and Kuumba (Creativity)

Saturday, December 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch Branch Library

4856 Andes Ct, Denver, CO 80249

Kwanzaa Talent Show and Big Dance

Sunday, December 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cross Purpose

3050 Richard Allen Ct, Denver, CO 80205