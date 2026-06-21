Denver's Juneteenth celebration highlights Five Points' cultural pride and call for investment

DENVER — Denver's Juneteenth celebration has roots stretching back to the 1950s, and today it draws crowds from across generations to the city's historic Five Points neighborhood for a three-day festival of music, food and community along Welton Street.

"You've got grandparents and grandchildren, and you've got young adults and old adults," Brother Jeff Fard, founder of Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, said.

For many attendees, the event is a chance to connect.

"This is a chance for me to get together with family and friends," said Tina Larry, a Denver resident.

And the energy of the celebration is felt throughout the neighborhood.

▶️ In the video player below, Denver7 photojournalist Erick Valenzuela shares the sights and sounds of Denver's Juneteenth Fest.

Sights and sounds of Denver's Juneteenth Fest

For Fard, the meaning of Juneteenth runs deeper than the weekend's festivities.

"It's really not a story of Black people not knowing about freedom. We've always known about freedom," said Fard. "It's more about letting individuals know that we fought for our freedom."

Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist

As crowds pack Welton Street, Denver's Black leaders hope the celebration will spotlight what they say is a long history of disinvestment in the area. From an RTD rail line running directly in front of homes and businesses to a lack of green space, community members say Five Points has not been prioritized.

"I think it's really clear the community can see that there is a clear starting point of investment on Welton Street, and there is a clear stopping point," said Midian Shofner, CEO of The Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership.

Fard put it plainly.

"What you're discussing is neglect. This community has been neglected," Fard said.

Shofner echoed that sentiment, pointing to a lack of sustained city commitment.

"The city has not taken the time to surround it, to invest in it, and to ensure that it's sacred," Shofner said.

Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist

A few city projects aim to change that trajectory. Proposed infrastructure improvements between 24th and 30th streets and an evaluation of transit options and possible alternatives are part of an ongoing conversation to shape a vision for the corridor — one that community leaders say must preserve its cultural history.

"We have a lot more work to do, but this is a milestone in our history and our story. Happy Juneteenth!" Shofner said.

📸 You can check out photos from the Denver7 booth at Juneteenth Music Festival, in this gallery on Facebook.