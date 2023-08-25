Denver7’s Anne Trujillo among 2023 honorees for the Latino Leadership Institute’s Leadership and Legacy Awards

DENVER – The Latino Leadership Institute (LLI) is a Colorado group whose purpose is to elevate Latino leaders across the state, and among the honorees this year was none other than Denver7 anchor Anne Trujillo.

On Thursday, the LLI announced the recipients of the 2023 Latino Leadership and Legacy Awards. Among them:



Cultivando, a Colorado nonprofit which champions environmental justice for Colorado families. The nonprofit was awarded the Innovation Award.

Marisol Villagomez, the director of multicultural marketing for the Denver Broncos. She was awarded the Heritage Award.

Tony Salazar, the vice president for outreach and engagement at the University of Colorado, was awarded the Influence Award.

But the Legacy Award went to someone who we all know pretty well.

See Anne’s reaction in the video below.

Denver7’s Anne Trujillo surprised with Legacy Award from the Latino Leadership Institute

After almost 40 years covering Colorado’s news and shaping generations of journalists at Denver7, Anne, Denver’s longest-serving continuous evening news anchor, will sign off from the station this fall.