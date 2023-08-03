Anne Trujillo to sign off from Denver7 after nearly 40 years covering Colorado

DENVER — After almost 40 years covering Colorado’s news and shaping generations of journalists at Denver7, Anne Trujillo, Denver’s longest-serving continuous evening news anchor, has announced she will sign off from the station this fall.

“After much reflection, I have decided to step away from my role as evening news anchor in November,” Trujillo said. “It’s time for me to leave Denver7 and pursue the next chapter of my life — one that allows me the flexibility to pursue new passions as well as time with my family.”

Anne, a decades-long fixture in the KMGH newsroom and on Denver television, joined Denver7 in 1984 as a general assignment reporter, working her way up the ranks to cover critical local stories from the Columbine, Aurora theater and King Soopers shootings to the Democratic National Convention in 2008, and the three Broncos Super Bowl appearances.

She was on the very first flight into Denver International Airport when it opened in 1995 and has traveled the country covering big stories that impact Coloradans.

Anne has been awarded multiple Emmys, is a member of the NATAS Silver Circle for her years of service in journalism and was in 2019 inducted into the Denver Press Club Hall of Fame.

Anne was born in Santa Fe but moved to southern California during her elementary school days before her family moved to Littleton, where she attended Euclid Junior High and Littleton High School. After attending Mesa College in Grand Junction, Anne later finished her degree at CU Boulder.

Anne, who is an avid reader, has said her love of books and writing helped early on to shape her interest in journalism.

She started her career in the anchor chair in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and then moved to Omaha to be a midday anchor and reporter before coming home to Denver and Denver7 in 1984.

During Anne’s long career at Denver7, she anchored the morning and weekend news before becoming a weekday evening anchor in 1999.

Anne has made her mark across communities in Colorado beyond delivering the news each day. She has served on several boards including with the Denver Scholarship Foundation, which helps Denver Public Schools students gain access to college opportunities and scholarships. She has also worked with There with Care, a local nonprofit providing services to families facing medical crises.

Making her start in an era where women and people of color were not a mainstay on or working in television news or in its coverage, Anne has long been a leader, making her mark by helping to open up more opportunities and create more diversity behind the scenes and in news coverage.

Anne served on the advisory counsel at CU Boulder’s journalism department and is a founding member of the Colorado chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and currently serves as Scripps’ co-chair of the Hispanic Employee Resource Group.

“When you talk about a career in journalism that spans 40 years, that is something special. Anne has been a proven leader in our newsroom and will always be a member of the Denver7 family,” KMGH Vice President and General Manager Brian Joyce said in a release. “There is no doubt she has made telling the stories of Colorado her master class. We are all thankful she has blessed us with her wit, wisdom and strong journalistic integrity over the years.”

Anne Trujillo Anne with her husband, Mike, at her home studio in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Anne plans to sign off from Denver7 to take a break from the news and spend more time with her husband, Mike, who she met on her very first day at the station in 1984, her children and grandchildren before seeking out her next adventure.

“One thing’s for certain: I’m not leaving this beautiful state,” Trujillo said. “I am a Coloradan and this is my forever home. I look forward to finishing strong during my last months at the station and to all the adventures beyond.”