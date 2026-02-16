Denver7’s 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign provides more than 92,000 meals to Coloradans in need

Thanks to our generous community and the support of CommonSpirit Health and the Scripps Howard Foundation, 92,328 meals will be provided to Coloradans facing food insecurity.

Denver7 teamed up with Food Bank of the Rockies and CommonSpirit from Feb. 9-15 for the 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign. During this week we shared stories about food insecurity in our state, encouraging the community to join us in finding a solution to this issue.

Our viewers answered the call, donating $10,776. Our campaign sponsor, CommonSpirit, contributed an additional $10,000 and the Scripps Howard Fund – our parent company’s charitable fund -- provided a $10,000 matching gift, making a grand total of $30,776 donated in support our neighbors in need.

These funds – and meals – come at a time when one in eight Coloradans is experiencing food insecurity, including one in seven children, according to Food Bank of the Rockies.

While the 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign has officially ended, those interested in supporting the cause can go here, click Donate Now and select Help Fight Food Insecurity from the drop down menu.