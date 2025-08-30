Denver7 with Labor Day travel tips as FAA projects busiest weekend in years

DENVER — Whether you’re traveling by car or plane this Labor Day weekend, you can expect company! The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is projecting the busiest travel weekend in 15 years.

We’re sharing some travel tips from the experts to help your holiday weekend run smoothly.

Denver International Airport

429,000 passengers are expected to pass through Denver International Airport’s security checkpoints, according to airport officials.

Denver7 spoke with airport spokesperson Michael Konopasek ahead of the rush.

He said many travelers aren’t taking advantage of east security, which just opened last month.

“But what's kind of, I think, a cool travel hack during this Labor Day travel weekend is that East security sees some shorter lines sometimes. So if you can go over to E security, especially if you're a pre -check customer,” Konopasek said. “We're trying to get some of those pre-check customers going over to East security, getting them used to that new security checkpoint so they know that that's an option as well.

Parking at DIA

If you plan to park at DIA, there are fewer spots than usual.

Improvements are being made to both the West Economy Lot and West Garage, temporarily reducing the number of spots.

Before heading to the airport, you can check availability at FlyDenver.com/parking.

Mountain travel

If you’re heading westbound on I-70 this weekend, AAA says it’s best to hit the road early.

“We'll see a lot of those folks on our roadways heading up and down I-70, up and down Highway 285,” said AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs Skyler McKinley. “Expect that kind of traffic in the traditional tourist hotspots…Vail pass, headed to Steamboat, headed to Aspen, as well as the broader Intermountain West.”

All construction projects will be suspended until Tuesday to limit potential backups, according to CDOT.

You can always check for any closures or crashes by heading to CoTrip.org.