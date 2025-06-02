GOLDEN, Colo. — At Manning Middle School, lunch on Tuesdays has turned into much more than just a meal break. Thanks to one school resource officer, dozens of students are finding friendship, support and creativity, all through crochet.

Deputy Candise Lewis, a school resource officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has served Manning Middle School for seven years. While her primary responsibility is campus safety, Lewis has found a way to connect with students beyond her uniform.

“I saw a kid walk in with yarn and a crochet hook, and I was so excited,” Lewis recalled. “We chatted for a little bit, and it just started from there.”

What began last year with just eight students quickly grew into a full-fledged crochet club, now with nearly 35 students gathering weekly during lunch and recess.

“It’s a great place to get together and be creative together,” Lewis said. “I’ve had kids that have come to learn to crochet. They didn’t know how but saw other kids doing it and wanted to join.”

Denver7 Everyday Hero uses crochet club to create safe space for students

For eighth grader Reese, the club is life changing. “She’s given me tips, she’s helped me learn certain things, and she’s just made a big impact on my life in a positive way,” Reese said.

Reese’s mother, Tina Sampson, nominated Lewis for the Denver7 Everyday Hero award. She sees the club as more than just a lunchtime activity.

“She’s one of the most trusted adults in the building,” Sampson said. “She’s developing their social skills while being a role model in law enforcement. She’s a safe place for them.”

Tina Sampson is a former Everyday Hero. She says Deputy Lewis is more than deserving for this honor.

“I know what it's takes to be an Everyday Hero, and I know what Deputy Lewis has done for these kids. I nominated Deputy Lewis because she has made a huge impact on not only my daughter's experience in middle school, but also that of her friends,” Sampson said.

At first, some students were intimidated by having a police officer so involved. But as eighth grader Arrabelle explained, those concerns quickly disappeared.

“At first, I was scared of her, like I would be with any cop. But as soon as I started crocheting with her, I saw she’s such a sweet person,” Arrabelle said. “She’s helped me with not just crochet, but life in general. She’s just such a role model.”

Principal Matt Hilbert said Deputy Lewis' work exemplifies the culture Manning strives for.

“This is not part of her job description,” Hilbert said. “She finds passion in it, and our kids do too. It’s pulled in students who maybe haven’t found a connection elsewhere and built friendships.”

For Lewis, the real reward is seeing her students thrive.

“It means the world to me that these kids feel safe, protected, and connected,” Lewis said. “I absolutely adore every single one of them.”

As many of her eighth grade students prepare to move on to high school, Lewis said she’s already looking forward to next year. The new batch of sixth graders are more than welcome to join.

“It’s been more of a joy for me than them, I think,” Lewis said.