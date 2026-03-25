Denver7 checks in with CPW on what to expect this season after local camper shares concern about fire risk

As warmer weather sets in and moisture doesn’t, it is raising red flags for wildfire season for campers across the state. Local outdoor groups are already paying close attention.

Black Outdoors Colorado, a Denver-based hiking and camping community, is preparing for this upcoming camping season, but reached out to Denver7 with some added concern.

“We have a lot of camping trips planned for this upcoming season, so we’re concerned about fire bans, fire safety,” said Destiny Carter, founder of Black Outdoors Colorado.

This past winter was one of the driest on record in Denver, ranking as the fourth driest overall. February was especially concerning, coming in as the second-driest February since record-keeping began in 1872.

Carter told Denver7's Clara Faith that her organization focuses on connecting women through outdoor experiences and is being proactive.

To better understand what to expect this season, Denver7's Faith reached out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

A spokesperson for CPW said fire restrictions will likely play a big role in outdoor camping this spring and summer.

▶️ Watch the conversation in the video player below

Local campers concern about fire risk after a dry

“Some of our state parks will be under fire bans in those different stages that come along with those that are enacted by the local municipalities,” said Kara Van Hoose, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

That means rules vary depending on where you are, even between nearby parks or counties.

Van Hoose says it’s critical for campers to check restrictions before heading out and understand what is allowed.

“They should be aware if they can light a campfire, what kind of grill they are able to use,” she said.

And if fires are allowed, proper safety is key.

“You really have to know that you need to drown a fire, stir it, and tamp down embers and ash to be sure you’re not contributing to any wildfires,” Van Hoose added.

According to the Bureau of Land Management’s Southwest District, fire rules can change quickly depending on conditions.

During Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are typically only allowed in designated fire rings within developed campgrounds.

Outside of those areas, fires are usually prohibited, but gas or propane stoves are often still allowed.

Van Hoose also suggested that campers or hikers download the app CoTrex to get the latest information on camping conditions and more.