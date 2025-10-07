Denver7 announces broadcast partnership with the Colorado Eagles, with 9 games to air on Local3

LOVELAND, Colo. — Nine Colorado Eagles hockey games will air on Local3 as part of a new broadcast partnership with Denver7 this season.

The Eagles are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

“We couldn't be more excited with this partnership," Colorado Eagles President Ryan Bach told Denver7's Jessica Porter as part of the announcement Tuesday. "I think it really just extends our fan base and really showcases the Colorado Eagles, not only in northern Colorado, but all across Colorado."

The Eagles are already in high demand. Bach said they've sold out the 6,800-seat Blue Arena in Loveland for 124 consecutive home games.

“Our fans are the most loyal fans, but they are electric every night in the building, in large part to our great staff and the in-game experience that they provide, and then obviously the competitive environment on the ice," Bach said.

He called the Eagles, which became the Avs' affiliate in 2017, a "hockey highway" for its development of pro players.

“We are a development league so any of the players that step on the ice with us have the ability to take the next step in the National Hockey League," Bach said. "To have the American League recognized as the second best league in the world, I think really speaks dividends for their development paths."

Denver7 was there for an especially electric environment last year when Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog made a rehab appearance with the team before returning to the NHL roster.

The Eagles are growing, too, Bach said. The team anticipates moving into a new arena at the Cascadia development in Greeley – which just broke ground last month – ahead of the 2028-29 season.

The puck drops for Colorado's home opener in Loveland this Friday, with just 75 tickets remaining as of Tuesday afternoon.

The nine games airing on Local3 between November and April are:



Friday, Nov 7 vs. Abbotsford Canucks, 7:05 p.m. MT

Friday, Nov 14 vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 7:05 p.m. MT

Friday, November 28 vs. San Jose Barracuda, 6:05 p.m. MT

Friday, December 12 vs. Ontario Reign, 7:05 p.m. MT

Friday, January 9 vs. San Diego Gulls, 7:05 p.m. MT

Friday, Feb 6 vs. Chicago Wolves, 7:05 p.m. MT

Friday, Feb 20 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds, 7:05 p.m. MT

Friday, April 10 vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 7:05 p.m. MT

Friday, April 18 vs. Calgary Wranglers, 7:05 p.m. MT

“We’re committed to delivering the moments that matter most to Colorado, and partnering with the Eagles is a perfect example of that mission,” Brian Joyce, Denver7's vice president and general manager, said. “These broadcasts will make it possible for fans across the state to feel the excitement, passion and atmosphere of Blue Arena from wherever they watch. We’re proud to help bring Eagles hockey into more homes, and we can’t wait for puck drop.”

Kevin McGlue – "the voice of the Eagles" – will provide the play-by-play on the broadcast, with Bach serving as color analyst and Guerilla Sports’ Meghan Angley handling ice-side reporting and player interviews.

Local3 can be found on Comcast channel 3 and channel 649, Dish Network channel 3 and over the air on channel 3.1.