Denver woman attacked in East Colfax home while watching grandchild

DENVER— Denver Police are looking for a man they say attacked a woman inside her East Colfax home. Investigators say another incident happened right before this one, just blocks away in the same neighborhood.

Neighbors like Laurie Marshall say they are concerned.

“It’s a little scary,” said Marshall.

Marshall just moved into the neighborhood in July.

“Sometimes, I keep my front door open. Not this part. You know, not the storm door but the other door. Now I’m a lot more cautious of that,” Marshall said.

She said she is more cautious after police say they responded to a home in broad daylight around 11:30 Tuesday morning on North Ulster Street for an aggravated assault. They say the woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A neighbor posted what happened on the Nextdoor app. She says her neighbor was caring for her granddaughter when she was attacked by a Hispanic man with a lot of tattoos. She posted that the man was wearing blue jeans and no shirt. She says the woman left the door unlocked, and that’s when the man came into the house. She was severely beaten and required emergency surgery. Denver7’s Amy Wadas spoke with her over the app and she said the woman and man didn’t know each other, and she was in town visiting. Police believe the suspect is a skinny man in his 20's or 30's.

Denver Police say they responded to an alleged assault not far from the one on Ulster about a half hour before, in the 1100 Block of Verbena Street and say both incidents are possibly related.

Kirk Norlin says his neighbor thought she saw the alleged attacker the following day, but he took off before police got there.

“She says oh I saw some weird guy yelling where’s the highway that didn’t have a shirt on and tattoos,” said Norlin.

Neighbors are hoping police will make an arrest soon.

“I hope they’re patrolling the area and being on the lookout,” said Marshall.

Denver Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.