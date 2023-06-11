Denver weather Sunday: Severe storms with large hail possible in the afternoon

DENVER — Denver’s weather for Sunday could turn severe, so if you have outdoor plans in the afternoon hours keep an eye on the radar and for any potential severe weather alerts.

There is a marginal to slight risk of a severe thunderstorm in the Denver metro and communities southward stretching through Colorado’s southeastern plains Sunday.

The increased chance of a strong storm could bring large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, strong potentially damaging wind and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service in Boulder has not issued a severe thunderstorm watch or any weather advisories as of Sunday morning.

“Some spotty showers are possible through the early afternoon but after 2 o’clock you can see more of the heavier rain forming with some of those stronger storm cells here in Denver and down south to Trinidad and out across the eastern plains,” said Katie LaSalle, Denver7 meteorologist. “We do have the potential for localized flooding, especially over burn scar areas.”

NWS Boulder

The NWS said storms would form over the higher elevations to the foothills and over the Palmer Divide with a few potentially becoming severe.

While hail, high wind, and heavy rains are the main severe weather threat in Colorado, the NWS saidit couldn’t rule out a brief tornado touchdown.

With any strong storm that forms Sunday, isolated street and creek flooding could occur in the Denver metro before storm activity decreases through the evening and overnight hours.

There is an elevated threat of flash flooding in Colorado’s burn scar areas including Cameron Peak and East Troublesome, according to the NWS. While Sunday’s flood threat in the burn scar areas does not include Williams Fork, flooding will again be possible on Monday in all three burn scar areas, the National Weather Service forecasted.

WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Colorado weather radar | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast to begin the work week. Denver’s weather forecast for Monday shows yet another round of potential storms in the afternoon through the evening hours.

Monday’s risk of a severe storm will remain across Colorado’s plains and the urban corridor, the NWS said.

There will be pockets of heavy rain lingering through the start of Game 5 of the NBA Finals if you’re headed out to Ball Arena on Monday.

Thunderstorms will stick around Tuesday but become more scattered in nature with storms still possible every day this coming week.

Denver7

Explore June weather in Denver

If you're tired of all the thunderstorms you just need to make it through June. It's a month of transition in Colorado. We can see the most rounds of intense storms during June with tornadoes and hail becoming threats, according to the National Weather Service.

Colorado on average sees 27 tornadoes between May and June, with the tornadic threat peaking in June. In case you didn't know, most tornadoes happen in Weld County. And that's not just in Colorado but the country. 268 tornadoes have formed in Weld County since 1950.

Read Denver7's full, in-depth report on June weather in Denver and what to expect heading into the summer months in Colorado.