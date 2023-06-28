Denver weather: Large hail, few tornadoes possible in northeast Colorado Thursday

DENVER — Severe storms could bring the large hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes to northeast Colorado including areas along the I-25 Corridor Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Denver metro area is on the western edge of an area of marginal risk of severe weather, with a slight risk of severe storms extending east into Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Very large hail, up to the size of tennis balls, is possible as are tornadoes and bouts of heavy rain bringing the possibility of isolated flooding, the NWS said.

As of Wednesday, no weather watches have been issued. Check Colorado’s latest weather alerts here.

Storms are expected to form mid-afternoon Thursday over the Palmer Divide before rolling through the I-25 Corridor and continuing east through the evening hours, according to the NWS.

With severe storms that form there is a medium to high potential for hail, some of which could be large.

NWS Boulder

There's also a low to medium threat of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes on Thursday.

While there is a threat of isolated flooding Thursday, storms that form should continue to quickly move through the area potentially lessening some flooding impact.

Looking ahead into Friday, showers are expected to linger into the morning hours with storms again becoming more widespread during the late morning and afternoon hours, the NWS forecasted.

The severe weather threat on Friday afternoon should shift somewhat further east along the plains, but the forecast timing and where storms form could still change.

WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Storms are expected to move through the area more slowly on Friday potentially dropping up to 2 inches of rain in less than an hour in spots.

The NWS said a flash flood watch could be issued for Colorado’s foothills and plains on Friday.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will drop with the passage of the incoming cold front. Thursday’s high should reach 78 degrees in Denver and then only 73 degrees for Friday.

Denver7

Denver’s weather forecast this weekend calls for lingering storms during the afternoon hours for both Saturday and Sunday then a brief break from the rain on Monday with mostly sunny skies expected.

For July 4th, there is a possibility of afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Front Range.