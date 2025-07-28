Denver Water's hilarious Backstreet Boys parody band is back … alright!

Oh my god, they’re back again.

Officials with Denver Water got their hilarious Backstreet Boys parody band back together for one last gig, maybe?

Yep, the Splashstreet Boys are back alright! With summer watering tips for those thirsty for knowledge.

In a music video released on Monday, Denver Water’s beloved vocal group asked important questions, such as “Do you want a healthy lawn?”

And if you do, the Splashstreet Boys recommend watering your lawn on Tuesdays and Thursdays to balance out water use.

The award-worthy music video includes other watering tips to keep your lawn green and healthy this summer.

Well, actually, the Splashstreet Boys are not the only fountain of lawn knowledge in town.

Denver7’s Danielle Grant recently shared some pretty good tips on how to keep your grass green during the dog days of summer in the link below:

The musical PSA follows last year's breakout hit from the group, “I Water That Way.”