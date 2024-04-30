When should I water my lawn? Denver Water's hilarious Backstreet Boys parody has the answers

DENVER — Officials with Denver Water released a hilarious Backstreet Boys parody video providing summer watering tips in a song titled “I Water That Way.”

The agency posted the Splashstreet Boys’ video, which is parodying the Backstreet Boys’ song “I want It That Way” (complete with a running toilet), on its YouTube channel Tuesday.

With lyrics like:

“Tell me why?

Don’t water in the daytime

Tell me why?

Don’t water in the sunshine

Tell me why?

Don’t let it all evaporate

I water that way”

Denver Water is hoping Denverites will “water that way” as summer is just around the corner. The Denver summer water rules are in effect from May 1 to Oct. 1 and are as follows:



Water during cooler times of the day — lawn watering is NOT allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Water two days per week, adding a third day only when needed. (Watering more than three days is not allowed.)

Do not allow water to pool in gutters, streets and alleys.

Do not waste water by letting it spray on concrete and asphalt.

Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.

Do not irrigate while it is raining or during high winds.

Use a hose nozzle with a shut-off valve when washing your car.

The video stars Jill Harclerode, Steve Snyder, Nathan Hayes, Micky Boehm and Jimmy Luthye, who said the video is "my tribute to the glory days of polished Max Martin pop hits and confusing music videos with far too much eye contact."

Patrick McCoy portrayed the running toilet, according to the YouTube page.