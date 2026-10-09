Denver Water warns Dillon Reservoir could drop below levels seen during the 2002 drought by next spring

DILLON, Colo. — Dillon Reservoir — Denver Water's largest water source — is at 64% of capacity and is expected to drop to below 50% by next spring, potentially falling below levels seen during the 2002 drought.

Denver Water predicts the low levels will carry on despite ongoing water restrictions and this winter's snowmelt.

"In wintertime, we really just don't get a lot of inflow into Dillon," said Nathan Elder, Denver Water's manager of water supply.

The timeline for recovery depends heavily on the coming spring.

"It'll depend on how warm this this spring is and how that snowpack melts off. But typically, we start to see Dillon refill early April," Elder said.

Even in the best case scenario, the reservoir would need 150% of normal snowpack to fill completely once it melts.

"It's likely to take a couple years to get completely refilled at Dillon Reservoir," Elder added.

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Denver Water banned lawn watering as of Oct. 1. Water usage has dropped by 34% with the utility's ongoing drought restrictions, and Denver Water has issued 174 violations to those breaking the rules.

"It's going to take a collective effort," Elder said.

Mark and Linda Lewis, who bike the Dillon area every weekend, have watched the reservoir's water level decline firsthand.

"The drought really comes to life here when you see this and and see what what the the Dillon Reservoir looks like when you're used to it being full," they said.

The dropping water level has transformed the landscape around the reservoir.

"The dock bays are just sitting on the dirt, sitting in mud," Linda said.

For the Lewises, it's a wake-up call to the severity of the drought — and how important it is to continue following drought restrictions.

"Water is difficult to give up, and I think, and people just need to be aware and keep this in mind," Mark said.

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