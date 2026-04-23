Denver veteran advocate creates documentary honoring decades of service at Mile Hi Veterans

DENVER — Ricardo Lafore has spent nearly 30 years supporting veterans at Mile Hi Veterans on Federal Boulevard in Denver. Now, he is creating a documentary to honor their contributions, in time for the country's 250th birthday and Colorado's 150th.

"When the opportunity came up, that people might be interested in funding this, I immediately sat down and wrote a script and submitted the proposal, and came to find out that they gave me the money to fund it," Lafore said.

Mike Castellucci

Lafore's dedication to veterans began in 1966 when he worked at the VA hospital. There, he saw soldiers his own age returning from war who needed someone to talk to, and he became that person. Building on this early experience, he continues that work today at Mile High Veterans, where he also writes poetry to honor those who served.

"And that’s what we do here at Mile High Veterans: accurately depict the contributions we have made to our country’s military history," he said. "So, going on 30 years, my commitment is because I value the service of our veterans so much that I felt that some of my life’s work would be to support these guys."

Lafore knows the Mile Hi Veterans building better than almost anyone.

"This is the stage we do most of our events," he said.

Mike Castellucci

Today, Lafore is spending time with his longtime friend and Vietnam veteran Ernie Torres. The connection between them is evident; Torres's 1970 picture hangs on the facility's wall, and he will be featured in Lafore's upcoming documentary.

"Ernie’s been here since the first brick was laid," Lafore said. "Too bad we get old, right? This is Ernie in 1970."

"Young and innocent. Can’t say innocent. Young and learned to be a soldier," Torres said.

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