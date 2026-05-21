Denver tourism sets records in 2025 with 37.6M visitors

DENVER — Denver welcomed a record 37.6 million domestic visitors in 2025, generating $10.5 billion in tourism spending, according to a new report from Visit Denver released Thursday.

The figures represent new records for the city and reflect 1.4% growth over 2024, consistent with U.S. averages, according to data from Longwoods International.

"Tourism is vital to the Denver economy, and last year was strong, with record-setting attendance at the Colorado Convention Center, the opening of the new 16th Street, a packed event calendar and so much more," Richard W. Scharf, President and CEO of Visit Denver, said in a release.

Overnight visitors totaled 20.1 million, generating $8.7 billion in spending — both slight increases over 2024. Overnight leisure visitors hit a new record of 17.9 million, a 3% increase over 2024. Day visitors totaled 17.6 million, contributing an additional $1.7 billion in spending.

"We are pleased to see 2025 numbers slightly elevated over 2024 and that tourism growth in Denver was in line with national averages. We are proud that Denver had such a solid showing despite last year's economic headwinds and in spite of certain visitor segments, particularly the overnight business traveler, that have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels."

The tourism industry supported 73,200 jobs across the metro area last year and generated millions in state and local taxes. Tourism saved each Denver household nearly $1,850 in taxes last year, according to a Dean Runyan Associates 2025 Economic Impact of Travel Study.

The data also showed Denver's strength as a year-round destination. Overnight visitation was spread evenly throughout the year, with slight preferences toward summer. Visitors broke down as 22% in the first quarter, 27% in the second quarter, 28% in the third quarter and 24% in the fourth quarter.

Out-of-state travelers are visiting in higher numbers, with 82% of leisure visitors coming from outside Colorado — a 7% increase over 2024. The top states sending overnight visitors to Denver, outside of Colorado, were California, Texas, Illinois and Florida. The top cities were Los Angeles, New York, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago and Houston.

Denver International Airport plays a key role in those trends. In 2025, 42% of overnight Denver visitors arrived by plane, compared to a national average of just 28%. Overnight Denver visitors spent an average of 2.8 nights, or nearly 70% of their trip, in Denver, with the remainder in other parts of Colorado.

Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International, said Denver's growth is notable when compared to pre-pandemic benchmarks.

"The 2025 study shows that Denver continues to succeed in key areas of the visitor market, particularly in comparison to the 2019, pre-Covid high water marks, with total visitation up 18% and overnight visitor spending up 46% since then," Eylon said in a release. "Eclipsing the levels set in the blockbuster year of 2023 is a win, especially since American travelers were more likely to consider overseas visits due to the strength of the U.S. dollar last year."

"Denver's unique positioning as a 'best of both worlds' destination, with its many exciting city experiences and the appeal of Colorado's Rocky Mountains, continues to resonate with travelers looking for unique, memorable vacation experiences," Eylon added.

A separate return on investment study from Longwoods International examined Visit Denver's 2025 spring and summer advertising campaign — the organization's largest campaign of the year. That study found the campaign was directly responsible for 3.6 million incremental trips, $1.6 billion in incremental spending and $180 million in incremental state and local taxes, including nearly $134 million in taxes for Denver alone. Combined, those results represent a return of $219 in incremental spending and $25 in incremental taxes for each $1 spent in advertising.

Longwoods International has conducted the annual visitor profile study for Denver since 1993.

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