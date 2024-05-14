Watch Now
Denver to start work on third Speer Boulevard bridge this week

Right lanes to close first, left-hand lanes close after right-hand work is done — until fall
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 14, 2024
DENVER — The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) will start preventive maintenance on a third bridge along Speer Boulevard, the agency announced in a news release Monday.

Drivers will encounter the northbound right-hand lanes of Speer shut down between Interstate 25 and Auraria Parkway, starting this week, DOTI said.

Drivers should plan on the right-hand lanes being closed on southbound Speer between I-25 and Auraria after the Nuggets and Avs seasons, according to the announcement.

Crews will start roto milling and overlaying fresh asphalt over the bridge, remove and replace bridge waterproofing, remove and replace bridge expansion joints and stripe lanes, DOTI said.

In mid to late summer, after crews finish work on the right-hand lanes, the left-hand lanes will then close into the fall.

"At least two travel lanes will remain open in each direction for the duration of the project, anticipated to wrap up in late fall 2024," DOTI said.

Sidewalk closures will re-route people to the Cherry Creek Trail.

This comes after DOTI did similar preventative maintenance on the South Platte River and Little Raven Street bridges last year.

"Crews paused for the winter and are now addressing the third and final bridge over the railroad tracks," DOTI said.

To get updates on the construction project, sign up by e-mailing speerblvdviaductbridge@gmail.com.

