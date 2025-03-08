Denver teen fulfills dream of performing with Spelman College Glee Club

DENVER — A Denver native who watched the Spelman College Glee Club Perform as a child is not preparing for a homecoming performance with the club.

Denver7 talked with Aminah Fard, a senior at the historically Black, women's college in Atlanta, ahead of her performance in the Mile High City.

"I was born and raised in Denver. My journey to Spelman started, I believe, in the fifth grade. That's been my dream school since elementary school," Fard said.

Aminah Fard said that her cousin's graduation from Spelman College helped influence her college choice early on. But she said her dream really formed when she watched the Spelman Glee Club perform in Denver.

"I was there with my friends. I was watching them sing, and I was like, 'That's going to be me,'" Fard said.

You can say Aminah spoke things into existence when she made that statement because she will be performing with the glee club in Denver on Tuesday at Park Hill United Methodist Church.

"To see this come full circle is letting me know in real time that when you set your mind to something, there is nothing that you cannot accomplish. And she has proven that for herself. I'm so thankful for this community," Aminah's mom, Deborah Fard, said.

You can find ticket information and more details here if you would like to attend the concert.