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Denver Summit FC prepares for its very first home game in front of a massive crowd at Empower Field

The team expects more than 60,000 fans to attend the historic match, which the organization has been building toward for the past 15 months.
The Mile High City is loud and proud to welcome the NWSL's newest team to the Mile High City. Denver Summit FC will hold their inaugural home opener Saturday at Empower Field - with more than 60,000 tickets already sold. Denver7's Colin Riley breaks down how the players, the coaches, and the fans are handling their expectations.
'Denver is ready': Countdown to historic Denver Summit FC home opener begins
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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Three: The First Win
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DENVER — Denver Summit FC is gearing up for its first home game at Empower Field, where the team expects to play in front of more than 60,000 cheering fans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. tomorrow.

The team practiced at the stadium today, taking in the sheer size of the venue. To simulate high-pressure situations, crowd noise was pumped into the stadium during practice.

"I forgot how big the stadium we walked in here earlier, and I was like, whoa," Summit forward Janine Sonis said.

"To know that it's going to be close to full in here tomorrow is pretty unbelievable, and I know that that feeling when we walk out of the tunnel is something that we're all going to remember forever," Sonis said.

More Denver Summit FC coverage here

Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen said the match is a moment the organization has been building toward for the past 15 months.

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Kickoff for the home opener is Saturday at noon.

"The ownership group had high expectations for this community, but this community has exceeded every expectation we've had," Cohen said.

"Now it's up to us to put on a great product that builds off the same excitement and energy that our fans have brought," he added.

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Denver Summit FC

Denver Summit FC's full 2026 schedule — game times and how to watch

The Denver7 Team

Head Coach Nick Cushing said his job is to ensure his players remember why they are there in the first place.

"My role is to communicate that to the team, that when you started playing, when you were 5, 6, 7 years old, it was with the dream of being able to play in front of 60,000 and do what you love best, which is play soccer," Cushing said.

He said he wants players to "just go play" — and enjoy it.

"The art of it is to attack the opportunity and not fear the outcome," Cushing said.

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Janine Sonis practices corner kicks on Friday.

The athletes on the pitch appeared unfazed and excited by the prospect of performing in front of a massive crowd.

"For me as a hometown girl, it's incredible," Sonis said. "I'm not surprised Denver shows up for their sports teams."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

March 2026

Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium