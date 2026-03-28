Denver Summit FC prepares for its very first home game in front of a massive crowd at Empower Field

DENVER — Denver Summit FC is gearing up for its first home game at Empower Field, where the team expects to play in front of more than 60,000 cheering fans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. tomorrow.

The team practiced at the stadium today, taking in the sheer size of the venue. To simulate high-pressure situations, crowd noise was pumped into the stadium during practice.

"I forgot how big the stadium we walked in here earlier, and I was like, whoa," Summit forward Janine Sonis said.

"To know that it's going to be close to full in here tomorrow is pretty unbelievable, and I know that that feeling when we walk out of the tunnel is something that we're all going to remember forever," Sonis said.

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Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen said the match is a moment the organization has been building toward for the past 15 months.

Denver7 Kickoff for the home opener is Saturday at noon.

"The ownership group had high expectations for this community, but this community has exceeded every expectation we've had," Cohen said.

"Now it's up to us to put on a great product that builds off the same excitement and energy that our fans have brought," he added.

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Head Coach Nick Cushing said his job is to ensure his players remember why they are there in the first place.

"My role is to communicate that to the team, that when you started playing, when you were 5, 6, 7 years old, it was with the dream of being able to play in front of 60,000 and do what you love best, which is play soccer," Cushing said.

He said he wants players to "just go play" — and enjoy it.

"The art of it is to attack the opportunity and not fear the outcome," Cushing said.

Denver7 Janine Sonis practices corner kicks on Friday.

The athletes on the pitch appeared unfazed and excited by the prospect of performing in front of a massive crowd.

"For me as a hometown girl, it's incredible," Sonis said. "I'm not surprised Denver shows up for their sports teams."

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