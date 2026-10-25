CENTENNIAL — Denver Summit FC delivered a 6-1 win in its final home game of the season Saturday evening, keeping the team in the running for the playoffs.

There was no question: Denver Summit FC dominated. A header from Kaleigh Kurtz sent the team into halftime up 2-0. It was in the second half when everything came to life, and any doubts about the outcome started to fade.

The win came on fan appreciation night, and the fans showed up too.

"So many goals," one fan said while leaving the stadium.

"Great game. They got it done," another fan said.

A lot was on the line Saturday evening, and this big win kept the team's postseason hopes alive.

"We gotta turn up. We gotta show out for the team," Jamie Richards, a fan, said. "And the energy at the games is like unmatched."

Dot Williams, also a fan, said she'd love to see the team make it to the playoffs.

Watch Allie Jennerjahn's report in the video player below:

Denver Summit FC dominates in 6-1 win on fan appreciation night, keeping playoff hopes alive

Team owner Rob Cohen relayed a lot of confidence in the team when Denver7 talked to him pregame.

"We just need a little help from Orlando to beat Seattle next week, and we'll be in the playoffs," Cohen said.

Whatever the outcome, this inaugural season has come with a lot of lessons.

"People ask me all the time, what have I learned this year, and there's so many things that we've learned, but I think the main thing I've learned is just, you know, just roll with it," Cohen said. "Just try to enjoy the experience and soak it all in, and there's nothing you can do about the outside forces."

There's a lot to look forward to.

"I'm really glad that the women's stadium — the women's team is gonna get a stadium of their own, and I'm excited to go to it once they get one," Lowry Bradsen said.

There's also a lot of love for Denver's first major league women's soccer team.

"Because we're women, we're strong, we're great," Susanna Bradsen said.

The Summit continues to set records in its inaugural season, but the team is not out of the woods just yet.

Denver Summit FC's next game is Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. against the N.C. Courage.

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