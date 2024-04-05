Denver students breaking the status quo with spring musical 'In the Heights'

DENVER, Colo. — Theater students at Rocky Mountain Prep Rise and KIPP Northeast Denver Leadership Academy are turning their northeast Denver stage into a New York neighborhood for their spring musical “In the Heights.” The musical by Lin Manuel Miranda tells the story of an immigrant community in New York’s Washington Heights.

It’s a story many RISE students can relate to.

“My parents are also immigrants, and I’m first-generation, so it feels like a lot of the pressure is on me to make them proud,” said senior Cathy Montoya, who plays the character Nina.

Senior Elizabeth Alegbe said the show is special because not every school could do it.

“We’re a very diverse community here at KIPP and RISE and it just brings something so beautiful to see your culture portrayed on stage,” she said.

Sebastian Medina Torres plays the lead character, Usnavi, who runs a bodega. He said he connects with his character’s immigrant background and the neighborhood he lives in.

“Living in a small little town with a lot of other people exactly like me — it’s just incredibly similar,” Medina Torres said.

The show is an emotional one for the senior students. Montoya said she loves the theme of following your dreams and community.

“I feel like this show really represents how a community is always there for you. This whole school is like a community to everyone, no matter what struggles you're sharing or facing,” she said.

“In the Heights” runs for two weekends: April 12 and 13, and April 18, 19 and 20 at the DPS Regis Groff Campus.

