It's musical season at Colorado high schools. Here's what's coming to stage near you

Denver7 morning anchor Nicole Brady has compiled a list of musicals coming to high school stages throughout the metro area. Don't see your school on the list? Email Nicole at Nicole.Brady@Denver7.com
27-J Schools
- Brighton High School “The Little Mermaid” March 1-9
- Riverdale Ridge High School “Our Town” Feb 29-March 3
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Horizon High School “The Wedding Singer” March 1-9
- Legacy High School “Chicago” March 21-24
- Northglenn High School “Footloose” March 7-9
Aurora Public Schools
- Gateway High School “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” Feb 29-March 2
- Hinkley High School
- Rangeview High School "Willy Wonka" April 18-20
- Vista Peak Preparatory "The Addams Family" Feb 29-March 2
Boulder Valley School District
- Boulder High School “Big Fish” March 13-16
- Broomfield High School “Urinetown” March 14-16
- Centaurus High School “Something Rotten” March 13-16
Cherry Creek School District
- Cherry Creek High School “Chicago” March 6-9
- Cherokee Trail High School “The Giver” Feb 29-March 2
- Eagle Crest High School “Chicago” Feb 29 - March 2
- Grandview High School Spring Play April 25-27
- Overland High School “Cabaret” Feb 29-March 2
Denver Public Schools
- East High School “Urinetown” March 7-10
- George Washington High School “The Addams Family” March 14-16
- Manual High School
- North High School “Rock of Ages” March 14-16
- Northfield High School “Rock of Ages” March 14-16
- STRIVE Prep Rise “In the Heights”
- Thomas Jefferson HS Spring Musical March 14-16
Douglas County School District
- Colorado Early Colleges “Little Shop of Horrors” April 19-20
- Highlands Ranch High School “Mean Girls” Feb 28-March 2
- Mountain Vista High School “The Drowsy Chaperone” April 18-20
- Parker Performing Arts School “An Act of Piracy” April 4-6
- Rock Canyon High School “Bye Bye Birdie”April 3-6
- ThunderRidge High School “Mean Girls” April 4-6
- Douglas County High School “SpongeBob Squarepants” Feb 22-24
- Castle View High School “Eurydice” April 10-13
- Chaparral High School “Mamma Mia” Feb 29-March 9
- Lutheran High School “Hello Dolly” March 8-17
- Ponderosa High School “Into the Woods”April 11-13
Greeley-Evans School District 6
- Greeley West High School “Mean Girls” March 1-9
Jeffco Public Schools
- Arvada High School
- Arvada West High School “Something Rotten” March 6-9
- Bear Creek High School “Mean Girls” Feb 29-March 2, Unified Show “Frozen” May 2
- Chatfield High School “Beauty and the Beast” Feb 29-March 2
- Columbine High School “Chicago” March 9-14
- Dakota Ridge “Spamalot” March 7-9
- Evergreen/Conifer High School “The Addams Family” March 7-9
- Golden High School “Pippen” March 7-9,
"The Play that Goes Wrong" April 25-27
- Green Mountain High School “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”March 7-9
- Lakewood High School "Legally Blonde" March 7-9
- Pomona High School “The Addams Family” April 11-13
- Ralston Valley High School “Shrek the Musical”March 6-9
- Wheat Ridge High School “The Addams Family” Feb 29-March 2
- Littleton Public Schools
- Arapahoe High School “Mean Girls” March 14-16
- Heritage High School “The Music Man”March 14-16
- Littleton High School “The Wedding Singer” Feb 29-March 2
- Mapleton School District
- Mapleton High School Performing Arts “The Ever After” March 7-9
Poudre Valley School District
- Fort Collins High School “The SpongeBob Musical” April 13-15
- Fossil Ridge High School “Into the Woods” April 4-6
- Rocky Mountain High School “Footloose” March 7-9
St. Vrain Valley School District
- Erie High School “Catch Me If You Can” March 7-9
- Frederick High School “Mamma Mia” April 12-20
- Longmont High School “The Little Mermaid” May 2-4
- Lyons High School “High School Musical” Feb 29-March 2
- Mead High School “Cinderella” April 17-20
- Niwot High School “Shrek the Musical”
- Silver Creek High School
- Skyline High School
Thompson Valley School District
- Loveland High School “Once Upon a Mattress” March 14-16
- Mountain View High School “The SpongeBob Musical” Feb 29-March 2
- Thompson Valley “Freaky Friday” March 7-9
Weld RE-4
- Windsor High School “9 to 5”April 11-13
Westminster Public Schools
- Westminster High School “The Addams Family” March 8-10
Other
- Regis Jesuit High School “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” April 4-7
- Valor Christian High School “The Play That Goes Wrong” March 1-9
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.