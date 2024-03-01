Watch Now
It's musical season at Colorado high schools. Here's what's coming to stage near you

Support students and enjoy some budget-friendly entertainment
Green Mountain High School rehearses "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
Barbara Amberg
Posted at 5:12 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 07:19:58-05

Denver7 morning anchor Nicole Brady has compiled a list of musicals coming to high school stages throughout the metro area. Don't see your school on the list? Email Nicole at Nicole.Brady@Denver7.com

27-J Schools

  • Brighton High School  “The Little Mermaid”  March 1-9
  • Riverdale Ridge High School “Our Town” Feb 29-March 3

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Boulder Valley School District

Cherry Creek School District

Denver Public Schools

Douglas County School District

Greeley-Evans School District 6

Jeffco Public Schools

Poudre Valley School District

St. Vrain Valley School District

Thompson Valley School District

Weld RE-4

Westminster Public Schools

Other

