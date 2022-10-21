Denver STAR Program looking to partner with Servicios de La Raza

DENVER - Denver city leaders will consider forming a new community partnership with Servicios de La Raza for the city’s Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) Program.

The STAR Program sends a mental health clinician to non-violent emergency calls instead of police officers. But recently, program administrators within Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment have faced criticism over their handling of negative feedback from the STAR Community Advisory Committee.

“There are some gaps, and I think those gaps are most specifically within our communities of color,” said Servicios de La Raza president and CEO Rudy Gonzales. “I truly believe that we can help rebuild, in a good way, a healthy relationship again that is community-led, because we're very strong proponents of that and we’re strong proponents of the STAR Advisory Committee.”

Servicios de La Raza provides behavioral health, healthcare, and financial services through a culturally responsive lens.

If the partnership moves forward, Servicios will receive $2.3 million is funding and provide human services to patients who interact with STAR responders.

“That would help stabilize people who need stabilizing in terms of those determinants of health, but also de-escalation to help them get out of crisis,” Gonzales said.

The partnership would also require Servicios de La Raza to work proactively with DDPHE, WellPower, Denver 911, and Denver Health Hospital Authority to maintain a positive relationship in working with and in the community.

Within the next few weeks, Denver City Council will vote on the proposed contract