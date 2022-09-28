STAR community advisory committee reports continued internal problems with mental health responder program

DENVER – The community advisory committee for Denver’s Support Team Assisted Community Response Program (STAR) is claiming that city leaders are limiting the committee's input for the program.

The STAR program, which is run by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, sends mental health counselors to some emergency calls in place of police officers.

STAR Community Advisory Committee member Vinnie Cervantes said several members of the committee came up with the idea for STAR, but recently, DDPHE’s executive director Bob McDonald curtailed the committee's input by cancelling all meetings between DDPHE and the advisory committee until further notice.

“It's really difficult to reconcile the positive media that STAR gets with what's really happening behind the scenes… I think DDPHE was prompted to this move because they're uncomfortable with some of the conversations that we've had,” Cervantes said. “Among the concerns that we've heard for the community about STAR is that STAR is showing up with police. That's been, you know, that's been confirmed.”

Back in July, a DDPHE staff member abruptly ended a July meeting with the advisory committee after committee members criticized the department.

Cervantes said following the incident, they worked with McDonald to address the disconnect between the STAR Community Advisory Committee and DDPHE.

“It really ruins the integrity that Bob had built with our committee and the meetings that we've had with him. Because honestly, this is just destroying the integrity of the program. It really destroys the one community kind of avenue for input and really accountability of the program,” Cervantes said.

STAR Community Advisory Committee member Miguel Ceballos said the committee is the only community voice involved in STAR, and DDPHE’s ending of communication with the committee is silencing voices.

“It makes me really suspicious as to like, what are they trying to cover up? Why get rid of us? Like, what did we really do? Like, who are we making uncomfortable? Is it the questions that we're asking? Is it a financial reason? Is there some mismanagement of funds?” Ceballos asked.

Ceballos said lately, the committee has been pushing for answers following continued reports by community members of police officers arriving alongside or in place of mental health counselors in underserved communities when STAR is dispatched.

“A few weeks ago, my dear friend called me and said that their brother was having a mental health crisis and that they were locked in the bathroom and they were contemplating doing some harm to themselves. And I told him that, you know, there is a program that will show up and not send police and they will send mental health responders to help… a STAR responder did not show up, the Denver Police Department showed up,” Ceballos said.

Ceballos and Cervantes told Denver7 the advisory committee will continue to meet to talk about the program with the community, even without DDPHE employees present.

In response to the cancelled meetings, DDPHE released the following statement: