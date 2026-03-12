Denver sexual assault support organization sees a loss of nearly half its funding

DENVER — The Trump Administration has cut about $700 million from organizations that provide support services for survivors of crime, and a Denver metro organization is feeling the impact.

The Blue Bench, the Denver metro's only comprehensive sexual assault prevention and survivor services organization, has lost $500,000 in federal funding since last year. That represents 45% of the organization's funding.

The DOJ began withdrawing grants from the Crime Victims Fund in April of 2025. Slashing funding for more than 550 organizations across the country, according to the Brennan Center.

Since 1983, The Blue Bench has been offering free counseling, a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, and case management services.

In 2025, 137 survivors received individual therapy, 150 received case management services, 1,889 contacted their crisis line, and 769 community members received prevention programming.

Rebecca Tiell-Krekeler, executive director of The Blue Bench, said the cuts are directly affecting survivors.

"I think that survivors are the ones that are most impacted, because it's limiting our ability to be able to provide services with the capacity that we really need to. We've had to make cuts in staff due to the cuts in funding,” Tiell-Krekeler said.

Reduced capacity means longer waitlists for survivors who need healing now.

Savannah Merwin, a former client and board chair at The Blue Bench, said demand for services has increased while funding has decreased.

"I feel like the news cycle has been really re-traumatizing to survivors. You know, the Epstein files is constantly coming up in the news, and we have had an uptick in hotline calls,” Merwin said. “That funding is really essential so that we can continue providing these services for the community and for survivors like myself."

Merwin said the services changed her life. Their free therapy led her to become a therapist, and she is now Chair of the Board of Directors at The Blue Bench.

“It really helped me to heal and in a way that I never even thought was possible, and now I feel like I have been able to do that for other people as well,” Merwin said.

The Blue Bench has launched a fundraising campaign called "A Longer Bench," honoring those who sit beside survivors. The organization hopes the community can help it continue providing services through donations.

“Obviously, we're looking for monetary donations to help us continue the work, but we're also just inviting people to learn more about the Blue Bench and be a part of the conversation around how we can create a safer Denver,” said Tiell-Krekeler.

You can find more information about The Blue Bench and their campaign here.