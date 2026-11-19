DENVER — There's no slacking in this class.

Lucas Meyer and Beatrice Schrader are both eighth graders at Bryant-Webster Dual Language School in Denver, and they're both taking AP Spanish Language and Culture. The two have been learning Spanish since preschool.

"It's a hard class for sure. I think it's just a great way to challenge my brain and get even better at Spanish," Meyer said.



See the class in action in the video below:

Denver school brings AP class to 8th Grade

For Schrader, the class is as much about community as coursework.

"It's fun to like do activities all together as a group, and like writing in Spanish and communicating in Spanish," Schrader said.

The school just launched its first-ever AP class for college credit, teaming up with North High School to give students a head start. Brian Clark is the school's principal.

"We were like, let's just give this a go. Like, let's just see if this is even possible," Clark said.

For Clark, the goal is to open doors earlier than students might expect.

"Students who might previously not have thought about college before they leave eighth grade, now, they get a couple college credits, so they go to North, where they can now get a full college minor before they leave high school," Clark said.

These students are prepared. Half of their classes at the ECE through eighth-grade school are in Spanish, and half are in English.

"It's just really good to be able to use that side of your brain to be able to communicate in both languages," Meyer said.

The skills are preparing them for everyday life.

"When I go to the store, if someone's speaking Spanish and they need help. I can help them," Schrader said.

And they're preparing students for high school, college and whatever comes next.

"I don't think it's too early to start thinking about college. I'm not worried about it right now, but I want to set myself up for my future as best I can," Meyer said.

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