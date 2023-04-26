Denver roads mainly wet as fast-moving storm pushes through Colorado

DENVER — The fast-moving spring storm continues to push through the state Wednesday morning dropping heavier snow in the mountains and widespread rain across Denver and areas to the north and east of the metro.

Motorists should expect mainly wet highways on the commute to work in Denver with areas of ponding and standing water on the roadways.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber says there are no major problems on highways

“Around metro Denver, it is just wet,” said Luber.

Into the mountains, there are some snowy spots to navigate. “The drive time is about an hour or so either east or west on I-70 there are some snowy patches at the higher elevations. Most of us are going to be dealing with wet conditions. Lots of splash back, lots of standing water, just be careful for that.”

Snow will continue to diminish in the higher elevations through the morning hours, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Scattered rain showers will come to an end in the lower elevations Wednesday morning but up to 4 more inches of snow could fall in areas that already saw accumulations overnight, the NWS said.

The winter storm warning remains in effect for these areas until Noon.

Here's a quick look at a few Colorado snow totals over the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service:



7 NE Sawpit: 10.5"

2 NE Leadville: 8.1"

1 W Woodland Park: 5"

Silverton: 3.7"

4 NNW Mount Crested Butte: 3.5"

1 ESE Steamboat Springs: 2.5"

1 SW Pitkin: 2"

The good news: The storm is pushing through quickly and afternoon high temperatures will rebound, reaching the mid-50s today and even warmer Thursday with a high of 63 degrees expected in Denver.

