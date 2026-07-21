ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pizza restaurant on South Broadway has built a community around inclusion — now it's fighting to stay open.

Tiffany Fixter keeps smiling in the kitchen at Brewability on South Broadway in Englewood, but it's been a challenge over the past year. The oven's rotator is broken, and the restaurant is facing a far bigger threat than equipment trouble.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Mike Castellucci takes a trip to Brewability as it faces possible closure

Denver restaurant that employs people with disabilities faces possible closure on South Broadway

"Our rotator on the oven broke because it's a restaurant," she said sarcastically. "But we're making the best of it and we're grateful for so many customers today."

She opened Brewability 10 years ago with a clear purpose.

"I wanted to be the heart and hub of community — a safe place for people with disabilities to just enjoy themselves and have a nice night out," Fixter said.

Mike Castellucci

That vision is now in jeopardy. Brewability, which hires people of all abilities, may be forced to close.

"It's a real possibility unfortunately," Fixter said.

Business associate Jessica Runge echoes the concern.

"It's hard to keep the doors open — hard to make payroll," Runge said.

The restaurant's employees are central to what makes it work. Rachel Kurth has been delivering pizzas and showing customers her dance moves since the restaurant opened. Avery Becker, another staff member, described what the job means to the people who work there.

"A lot of adults with disabilities have been defined by their disability so much of their lives. They just want to prove themselves and show people what they can do," Becker said.

Jerod Nieder, one of the managers, shared a similar sentiment about Fixter.

"She supports us, she's too generous, to be honest," Jerod said.

Customers feel the difference too. Kendell Young chose Brewability for her baby shower.

"They're incredibly kind, incredibly welcoming," Young said.

Colin McConnell, who is legally blind, traveled from Detroit after discovering Brewability online. It was his first visit.

Mike Castellucci

"This is the first time I've been here — super happy, seen it online," McConnell said.

He devotes his large social media presence to human connection and helping people. He saved for seven months to make the trip, even though his videos don't generate income.

"I don't get paid on social media — my videos don't get that many views. Labor of love," McConnell said.

While he is visually impaired, he said the experience at Brewability came through clearly.

"I see the world a lot differently. Life is blurry," McConnell said. "Sometimes we don't really know how we inspire someone else."

Mike Castellucci

He said the staff made him feel at home from the moment he walked in.

"I've already had the best customer service, I've already gotten hugs, feel like family," McConnell said.

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