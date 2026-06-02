Denver residents push for upgrade to playground amid safety concerns

DENVER — The park at 41st and Tennyson, formerly known as Cesar Chavez Park, sits at the heart of Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood. For many residents, it is a daily gathering spot.

Dan Swislow, a board member for the Berkeley Regis United Neighbors (BRUN), a local registered neighborhood organization, said the park sees constant use.

“I have a two and a half year old son. We are here multiple days a week,” Swislow said.

Lara Grillos, a Berkeley resident, said her children are also regulars.

“The kids are here pretty much every day. We live close enough that they just walk over to hang out with their friends,” Grillos said.

But the playground equipment is 28 years old, and residents say it is showing its age.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Lara Grillos and Dan Swislow hope to see upgrades to the Berkeley neighborhood park.

"We've seen equipment break over and over again… it gets replaced. We have these piecemeal repairs, but we don't have an upgrade to the playground," Swislow said. “We have heard from so many neighbors… about the need for this park to be upgraded.”

Grillos said her feelings on the matter are personal.

“It’s old and it’s run down. I obviously have some strong feelings since my son was injured on the swing,” Grillos said.

Her son, Asher, was playing on the tire swing in 2024 when the bolt at the top broke and struck him. He was rushed to the hospital, where he received 4 staples on the top of his head.

“What I care about is safety. I don’t want a lawsuit. I don’t want money. I just want a workable playground where I don’t have to worry about kids getting hurt,” Grillos said.

BRUN wrote a letter to Denver Parks and Recreation asking for the park to be prioritized for a rebuild. Stephanie Figueroa, a spokesperson with the organization, said the department plans projects well in advance.

“We plan out… which projects are on the timeline like five years in advance,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa said the park has been on the department’s radar, but the process takes time.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Lara Grillos' son, Asher, was hurt on this tire swing in 2024 when the bolt holding it together at the top broke off and struck him in the head.

“Having the money is definitely a big first step. Community input… and, then, of course council approval for actually moving forward on construction,” Figueroa said.

Denver Parks and Recreation is planning to begin the design process in 2027, with a construction funding request planned for 2028.

Grillos said she hopes the finished product serves the whole community.

“I’d love to see some more age-appropriate stuff for older kids, some newer stuff for younger kids,” she said. “There are so many fantastic playground designs these days that you can see around the city. I don't know why we still have this.”

BRUN is considering fundraising to speed up the process, because residents say they know just how much this park means.

“This is a center of our community. It’s a center for Denver, and it’s an amazing place,” Swislow said.

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