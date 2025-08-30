Denver record store Wax Trax opening fourth location

DENVER — Christmas is coming early for Denver area record lovers. Record store Wax Trax is opening a fourth location in Denver's West Highlands neighborhood.

If you don't pay attention to these things, it might surprise you to learn that vinyl record sales just hit a record $1.4 billion in 2024, the 18th consecutive year of sales growth, according to the Recording Industry of America. Forty-four million vinyl records were sold last year compared to 33 million CDs.

Wax Trax's flagship store is at 13th Avenue and Washington Street. The other two locations are 200 S. Broadway in Denver and the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.

In an interview with Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden, Wax Trax co-owner Pete Stidman admits it's a scary time to expand but says he's optimistic there is enough vinyl market for a fourth location.

"Every time we take our - we have a mobile record shop, a mobile mini shop. Every time we take it west of I-25 we get a mob scene.I have a feeling people over there are hungry for records," said Wax Trax co-owner Pete Stidman.

Ogden asked Stidman who he considers the main competition for Wax Trax?

"Well, I do look at local shops like Twist & Shout is obviously a fierce competitor. But don't really focus on local competition. I'm not thinking about that.I'm thinking about big box stores, the online sellers that don't get the record store experience for those people, you know? That's really the competition really, I think we can excel against because, like you said, you can go in and talk to somebody who really knows their stuff," said Stidman.

Wax Trax's new location opens Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3641 W. 32nd Avenue.

