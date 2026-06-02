Denver ranks third in the nation for dog bites to postal workers, USPS says

DENVER — Denver ranked third in the nation last year with 45 reported dog bite incidents involving U.S. Postal Service mail carriers, trailing only Los Angeles, which led the country with 70 incidents, and Dallas with 50.

Denver dog bite incidents have stayed about the same for years. In 2017, Denver recorded 47 bites, but ranked 7th in the country at the time.

Rasool Daoud, manager of Field Safety for USPS, put the national scope of the problem in perspective during a safety training session held Tuesday morning for June, the USPS Dog Bite Prevention Month.

“Last year there were 5,200 dog bites across the country,” Daoud said. “It's just a reminder for us to be on guard and to make sure that we are aware of where the canines are and where hazards are.”

During the session, safety specialists demonstrated tools carriers use to protect themselves, including air horns.

Mail carriers also rely on electronic scanners that flag addresses with known dog hazards. Denver City Carrier Tianna Trujillo described how the system works on her route.

“That way, if I'm not here, anybody who does my route when I'm on vacation… will know that that dog can open the door, and if they don't feel comfortable, they can either skip that house and bring back the mail for me to deliver tomorrow, or they can at least be aware, put their foot up against the door to make sure that it stays shut,” Trujillo said.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Denver mail carrier Tianna Trujillo has, herself, been bitten by a dog in the past.

Trujillo has spent four years delivering mail in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood. She says the community keeps her coming back, even if the job comes with risks.

“I was coming up the steps, and the dog hit the handle just right, and popped the door open, and came out, and caught me in my thigh,” she said. “Luckily, he was all up to date on his shots, and the owner was very, very nice about it.”

Daoud pointed to Colorado’s culture as a factor in the frequency of encounters.

“Colorado loves our animals. We do have a lot of animals here, and animals are a part of our families,” Daoud said.

With thousands of front-door mail deliveries happening every day, Trujillo says run-ins with dogs are nearly unavoidable, and that dogs often react to the unfamiliar sight of a carrier in uniform.

“They’re like, ‘you’re weird-shaped, you’re weird coming up to the door,’” Trujillo said. “It just freaks them out for some reason.”

Even so, she says a little extra caution from pet owners can make a big difference.

“Just try to be a good pet owner by keeping your dog away,” she said.

2025 Top 10 Cities for Dog Bites to Postal Workers

Ranking City Incidents 1 Los Angeles 70 2 Dallas 50 3 Denver 45 4 Houston 44 5 Chicago 43 6 St. Louis 40 7 Indianapolis 35 8 San Diego 32 9 San Antonio 31 10 Cleveland 30

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