Denver Public Schools considers extra resources, possible closures for underperforming schools

DENVER - Six months have passed since the Denver Public School Board voted to close seven schools because of low enrollment, and now there are new conversations about possibly closing more in the future over low performance.

If a Colorado school is low performing, a clock starts ticking: The Accountability Clock.

According to the state, "if student academic performance continues to put a school or district in Priority Improvement or Turnaround beyond Year 5 on the Accountability Clock, then the state board may in any year — and must every two years — require the district to continue the previously directed action or undertake additional or different actions."

Any given district needs to present to the state to explain its plans to improve performance.

"The state does have the ability to close the school. It hasn't happened," explained Dr. Alex Marrero, superintendent for DPS. "You can go into year five, six, seven, eight, nine like we've seen certain cases, and it's just another presentation and no true intervention."



Marrero recently launched his "School Transformation Policy." It creates interventions for schools that have been on the clock for a certain number of years.

For schools that have been low-performing for one to three years, the district will implement changes. That includes to leadership, staffing or programming. There can also be shifts in grade levels or other resources. The final plans will be made by the superintendent with Board approval, only after a series of community engagement conversations about what changes might work best for each individual school.

As of right now, there are several DPS schools that have been on the clock for one year:



Ashley

Cole Arts and Science Academy

Columbine

DSST: Elevate Northeast

Farrell B. Howell

Hamilton Middle School

John H. Amesse

KIPP Sunshine Peak Academy

Place Bridge Academy

There are several other schools that have been low performing for two years:



Barnum

Cheltenham

McGlone

Mortheast Early College

Oakland

Traylor

College View, DCIS Fairmount, DMLK, and Manual Middle School are listed as "On Watch" in this category.

The policy goes into effect this fall. No schools would be considered for possible closures at that point.

"If we have a school that is now heading into year four, then we'll start the conversation with the school in terms of what it could look like if we're heading into a year five," Marrero said.

Right now, Lincoln High School has been on the clock for seven years. Starting in the fall of 2026, any schools that have been on the clock for more than four years may be considered for closing or replacing with a different school operator.

"We should not have a school well beyond year five persistently under-performing. What are we saying to the community? What are we saying to those future leaders, those current scholars, that, 'Hey, we gave you mediocracy throughout your entire scholarly life?' It's just simply not OK," Marrero said.

He said the ultimate goal is to have the interventions work, and have zero schools on the state clock.

"This is really establishing a bar," he said. "No matter what school you attend in Denver Public Schools, whether it's in a district-run school, an innovation school, a charter school — we have a bar of expectations which has not existed, and now we can truly, truly have parity."

At this point, the policy is in effect in all DPS schools with the exception of charter schools that need to vote on it.

"We have 27 different entities when it comes to our charter sector. So all different governing boards," Marrero said. "So, 27 respective different boards obviously right now are contemplating it. It is our expectations that they jump on, right? Because this is a district initiative."