Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver Public Schools begins push to get more international educators into its classrooms

The district says its goal is to have at least 200 international teachers in classrooms by this fall.
IMG_0901.jpg
Denver7
Santa Martinez teaches an English Language Development class at Bruce Randolph School in Denver.
IMG_0901.jpg
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 17:26:31-04

DENVER — Santa Martinez’s classroom is a melting pot of different cultures and different languages.

Many of the Bruce Randolph School English language development teacher’s students are new to the country.

Amid so many big life changes, they find solace in their teacher, who can relate to them in a way.

“I am in my first year teaching here for Denver Public Schools and I have [been here for] nine months in Denver,” Martinez told Denver7.

Martinez is from the Dominican Republic on a J1 Visa. She’s part of the district's new International Educators Institute. It’s a push to get more international teachers in DPS classrooms.

Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said it all started with a trip to the Dominican Republic.

“I went up for what I thought was just simply an educational keynote around biliteracy,” he explained.

Dr. Marrero told Denver7 that dozens of teachers expressed interest in coming to work at DPS to learn more about the district’s biliteracy efforts in hopes of replicating it in their home country.

Martinez was one of those educators.

“We were so into it,” she recalled.

Of course, moving to a new country isn't easy.

Dr. Marrero said that out of all those teachers.

“It was more like eight that made it [to Denver]. Then out of that eight, five are still with us.”

That's where the idea for the institute was born. It provides wraparound services and support beyond work to help these teachers settle into the Mile High City.

The district says its goal is to have at least 200 international teachers in classrooms by this fall.

Dr. Marrero said the district is using its existing relationships in other countries to recruit teachers, as well as reaching out to higher education institutions overseas to get the word out.

While Martinez admits it was still a challenging journey, it was all possible because of the help she received from DPS – from finding housing to getting around the city.

“I think that I received enough support and I'm still receiving it because people are asking, ‘How are you doing? We are so glad that you are here,’” she said.

When asked what her favorite part about Denver has been so far, Martinez said, “I love my students. All of them [have] something to show to the world.”

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News