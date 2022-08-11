DENVER — Crews within Denver Public Schools have had a busy summer fortifying campuses as the nation continues to address school safety.

According to DPS director of support services, Melissa Craven, more than 900 cameras have been replaced, and more than 1,200 new cameras will be installed across all district schools ahead of the upcoming fall semester.

In addition to the cameras, Craven says a new security system along the exteriors of the campus was also installed this Summer.

"We had over 5,000 doors that we had to install this technology on," Craven said.

The newly-installed sensors will trigger an alarm each time an exterior door that is supposed to be shut is either propped open or breached from the outside.

"I could give you all the flashy bells and whistles and the greatest notification systems and technology, but if I have a door on the back of the building that's unsecured, that one door defeats anything that we can install inside the building," Craven said.

When an alarm is triggered, staff will immediately have access to a map and cameras showing the door in question. School officials will also be able to place the campus on lockdown and alert authorities with a push of a button.

Denver Public Schools adds 1,200 cameras, door sensors to campuses ahead of new school year

It's similar to the system Boulder Valley School District installed last year. During that time, the district also added entry vestibules, electronic door locks, additional cameras, and an ID system students use to gain access to certain areas of campus.

BVSD chief communication officer Randy Barber said they used this summer to optimize those new security systems and are working to hire critical positions for the new school year.

"We're in the process of actually bringing more counselors in to our school district right now," Barber said. "We know that the mental health of our students is incredibly important."

Meantime, a Cherry Creek Schools spokeswoman said they've installed new technology in each classroom that allows teachers to lock their doors with a push of a button. Entry vestibules are also being constructed on Cherry Creek Schools campuses.

In Douglas County, commissioners pledged millions of dollars toward school safety following the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch in 2019. On Monday, Denver7 Investigates will reveal why it's taken so long for that money to be spent and what the school district has done to improve school safety.