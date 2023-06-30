Watch Now
'Denver Pride': Watch the full Denver7 Pride special

The Denver PrideFest set a new record for attendance after more than 555,000 people celebrated the 48th annual festival.
Denver PrideFest 2023
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 20:01:52-04

DENVER — Denver7 and The Center on Colfax have teamed up for a special called "Denver Pride," which will air on Denver7 at 6:30 p.m. Friday. We take you inside The Center on Colfax for a look at all the amazing resources they provide for the LGBTQ+ community. We also have a peak into what goes into creating the Denver Pride Parade.

Pride

Denver PrideFest sets record with 550K people in attendance

Stephanie Butzer
2:07 PM, Jun 30, 2023

Watch it at 6:30 p.m. or right now below.

Full special: Denver PrideFest sets record with 550K people in attendance

