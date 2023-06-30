Denver PrideFest sets record with 550K people in attendance

DENVER — The Denver PrideFest set a new record for attendance after more than 550,000 people celebrated the 48th annual festival.

The two-day festival also raised funds to support The Center on Colfax's programs and services. The Center, which is the event's organizer, is the largest LGBTQ+ center in the Rocky Mountain Region and serves more than 50,000 people every year.

Of the 550,000 people who participated in the Pride events, about 125,000 people enjoyed the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade and 15,000 marched in it. About 3,000 people finished the Denver Pride 5K presented by Smartwool. Lastly, about 500 volunteers helped.

“At a time when many of us feel that our civil rights are once again being threatened by people who would like to roll back 50 years of progress, we are grateful for the support of so many people in our community who sent a loud message that hate is not welcomed here in Colorado," The Center said in a statement.

For the first time in its nearly 50-year history, contingents from all major Denver pro sports teams marched during Denver PrideFest.

Survivors of the Club Q shooting served as grand marshals of this year's parade.

