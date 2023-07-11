Denver police sergeant struck by firetruck during Nuggets parade has lower leg amputated

DENVER — A Denver police sergeant who was hit by a firetruck during the Nuggets championship celebration last month had his injured leg amputated last week, police confirmed to Denver7.

Doctors amputated Sgt. Justin Dodge's left leg below the knee, the department said. He was released from the hospital Monday and was recovering at home.

Justin Dodge, a decorated Denver police sergeant, was struck by a firetruck transporting several Nuggets players at the corner of 13th and Cherokee on June 15 during the team’s Finals victory parade.

Dodge was attempting to move a group of people who were in the path of the firetruck – which was carrying Nuggets players, including stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray – when the vehicle rolled up onto the back of his left leg, trapping him under the truck, according to the Denver Police Department.

Crews were able to extract Dodge and he was transported to Denver Health with a "very significant lower leg injury,” the department said. Denver Health doctors labeled the injury as "limb-threatening."

Doctors at the time said they were doing everything they could to preserve his leg. The amputation came approximately three weeks later.

You can contribute to Justin Dodge and his family by donating to the Denver Police Foundation's 501(c)(3) at this link. Denver police say the fundraiser is the only one approved by Dodge's family.