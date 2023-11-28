Watch Now
Denver police seeking tips in connection with Ballpark District homicide

Denver Police Department
Posted at 3:18 PM, Nov 28, 2023
DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public's help as they continue their investigation into an unsolved homicide in the city's Ballpark District neighborhood.

On Aug. 27 around 2:25 a.m., officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to the area of 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street on a report of a shooting.

When the police arrived, they found LC Clayton, 47, who was injured. He was transported to the hospital and declared deceased around 11:30 a.m. that day.

No arrests have been made in this case since.

The DPD issued a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers report on Tuesday asking for the public's help. Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and can earn a reward up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

