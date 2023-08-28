Watch Now
Man dies following shooting in Denver’s Lower Downtown Sunday, police say

Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 28, 2023
DENVER — A man died Sunday after he was shot in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the area of 22nd and Lawrence Street, police said in a tweet.

The victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, was declared dead shortly after 11:30 a.m.

His identity will be released at a late time by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

