Denver police seek public’s help in Cherry Creek Trail homicide investigation

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help in connection with a homicide investigation on the Cherry Creek Trail last week.

The victim’s body, identified as 42-year-old Ethan Martinez, was found on the trail near E. Speer Boulevard and N. Washington Street on July 16.

Police were called out to the area at 4:21 p.m., initially calling it an outdoor death investigation on X.

They updated the post the next day and announced the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the victim’s cause and manner of death are pending.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not available.

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.