Denver police investigate homicide on Cherry Creek Trail

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 17, 2024

DENVER — Police in Denver are conducting a homicide investigation on the Cherry Creek Trail near E. Speer Boulevard and N. Washington Street.

Police were called out to the area Tuesday afternoon, initially calling it an outdoor death investigation on X.

On Wednesday, Denver police updated the post and announced the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the victim and their cause of death will be released at a later time.

No other details, including suspect information, have been released.

