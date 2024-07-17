Denver police investigate homicide on Cherry Creek Trail

DENVER — Police in Denver are conducting a homicide investigation on the Cherry Creek Trail near E. Speer Boulevard and N. Washington Street.

Police were called out to the area Tuesday afternoon, initially calling it an outdoor death investigation on X.

On Wednesday, Denver police updated the post and announced the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the victim and their cause of death will be released at a later time.

No other details, including suspect information, have been released.