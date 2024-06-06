Denver police seek driver of SUV possibly connected to hit-and-run crash

Police released a photo of a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in May.

Denver police are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a red Ford Escape investigators said could be possibly connected to the hit-and-run crash near East Lowry Blvd. and North Yosemite Street on May 29.

According to DPD, at around 5:54 p.m., a vehicle headed east on Lowry Blvd. struck the pedestrian who was walking across the roadway.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and the driver of the vehicle left the scene, said police. There was no other information available on the victim's condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

