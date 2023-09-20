Denver police officer who shot, killed suspect in "unprovoked attack" will not face charges

DENVER — A Denver police corporal who shot and killed a suspect that opened fire, striking the officer several times in June will not face any charges.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced on Wednesday no criminal charges would be filed.

Early in the morning on June 7, 2023, 35-year-old Nicholas Lendrum walked into a Quality Inn near the intersection of W. 26th Ave. and Zuni Street to check on renting a room, according to Denver police.

Denver Police Corporal David Briggs, who was parked outside the hotel in his marked police unit, observed Lendrum walk out of the Quality Inn a short time later, police said.

Lendrum pulled a handgun from his jacket and “without warning or prior interaction,” began firing at Corporal Briggs while he was still sitting inside his patrol car, said Denver Police Chief Thomas in June.

Briggs, who has been with the department since 2013, was struck three times in his ballistic vest, which DPD Commander Matt Clark credited with saving the officer’s life.

During the shooting, Briggs got out of his police unit through the driver’s side door and returned fire. A shootout ensued between Corporal Briggs and Lendrum for around 30 seconds before the officer struck the suspect, police said.

Lendrum was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Announcing her decision not to file charges, DA McGann said in a release “It is clear to me that Corporal Briggs feared for his life and acted entirely in self-defense after Mr. Lendrum’s unprovoked attack. Had Corporal Briggs not returned fire, it is quite possible that he would not be alive today. For that reason, I find his shooting of Mr. Lendrum to be justified,” said McCann in a release.

Police said Lendrum fired 18 rounds from a Glock 26 9mm handgun and Corporal Briggs fired a total of 17 rounds during the exchange.

Lendrum was also carrying a loaded 38-caliber revolver but never used it during the shooting, police said.