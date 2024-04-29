Denver police officer pleads guilty to assault in connection with bar brawl response

DENVER — A Denver police officer pleaded guilty to third-degree assault Monday in connection with his response to a bar brawl last year.

Officer Adam Glasby was sentenced to two years of probation for his role in the June 13, 2023, incident in downtown Denver, according to the Denver DA’s Office.

His conviction is a POST decertifying offense, meaning he will be stripped of his ability to work in a law enforcement capacity in the state of Colorado.

Glasby was working an off-duty assignment on June 12 at Hayter's & Co. Bar on Blake Street when a group of men started fighting outside the bar, according to the DA's office.

To break up the fight, Glasby pulled one of the men from the other and, in doing so, Glasby took him to the ground, according to an affidavit.

The DA said Glasby stayed with the victim and provided first aid including a sternal rub. When the victim regained consciousness, his friends helped him walk away.

The group of friends then took the victim to Denver Health Medical Center for treatment, where he was diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and nerve damage.

Glasby did not call for an ambulance and did not immediately report the incident to a supervisor for several hours. His body-worn camera did not capture the altercation on video.

Glasby was initially charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury, a felony. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.